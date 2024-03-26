Senior Fatah official says it is important to respect results of democratic elections Senior Fatah official says it is important to respect results of democratic elections Jibril Rajoub, secretary general of Fatah’s Central Committee, emphasises his belief in democracy and the importance of respecting the results of democratic elections, even if they lead to the election of Hamas. ‘We practise a democratic process and certainly we respect its results,’ he said. ‘And we can’t not respect the results unless we’re fooling ourselves.’