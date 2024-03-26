‘We can't allow nations just to rise up and try to eradicate other people’ Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner says what happens in Gaza reflects what happens all around the world, urging people to care about Gaza and about holding politicians accountable. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Turner said, ‘What happens over there is a reflection of what happens over here. And so we've got to say to people that we are connected. Again, if you don't do politics, politics is going to do you.’