So-called great powers, global organisations benefit no one: Erdogan says

In recent years the world has witnessed “the bitterest examples” of how the so-called great powers and global organisations under their influence benefit no one, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today.

“We are witnessing the most tragic examples of how so-called great states and the international organisations they control do no good for anyone,” Erdogan said at an election rally in Turkiye’s central Aksaray province.

The president said tensions in the region are escalating everywhere from the Balkans to the Caucasus, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has intensified in recent months, as well as Israel’s atrocities on people in the Gaza Strip, hitting the old and young alike, both men and women.

Erdogan has decried the impotence of many international bodies, in particular the UN Security Council, in tackling international crises, pointing to its exceedingly unrepresentative makeup as one of the reasons for its paralysis.

READ: Turkiye will not yield to lobbies supporting Israel: President Erdogan