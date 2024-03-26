UAE: Dubai police clamp down on ‘tourism begging’ during Ramadan

The UAE’s Public Prosecution (PP) has explained in a social media post the penalties associated with organised begging in the country, which is illegal.

In the post aimed at raising awareness, the PP highlighted that offenders can face fines of not less than $27,200 and imprisonment of not less than six months. Likewise, the same penalty may be imposed on anyone who brings people into the country to use them in organised begging crime.

The announcement comes amid reports that police in Dubai are clamping down organised begging during the holy month of Ramadan, which is known as a period of charitable giving. According to the National “begging tourism”, which involves people who come to the UAE on a visit visa to beg, increases during Ramadan.

As part of the “Fight Begging” campaign, police officers are being stationed across the emirate throughout the month, particularly near mosques and markets, frequented by beggars. On the first day of Ramadan, Dubai Police arrested 17 beggars.

Speaking of the issue earlier this month, Ali Al-Shamsi, director of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at Dubai Police, said: “They know people in the UAE are helpful and sympathetic.”

“People should not sympathise with beggars as they dupe Emiratis and residents by pretending they have a disability, a disease or have lost their jobs.” He said most beggars exploit people’s religions, generosity and charitable sentiments for personal gain.

“Dubai Police launches the anti-begging campaign annually during Ramadan as people are more inclined to give to those in need, particularly during the holy month. Beggars know that.”

READ: UK seizes assets of UAE ringleader of $131m cash smuggling network