‘Abdel Fattah is besieging us. Abdel Fattah is killing us. Abdel Fattah is destroying us.’ Talal Nassar, a Hamas official, has openly criticised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, saying he is no different to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Nassar said El-Sisi is killing and besieging the people of Gaza and lying to the Egyptian people.