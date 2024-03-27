Al-Azhar University demands ‘permanent cessation’ of Israeli crimes

Egypt’s venerable Al-Azhar University has called for continuous international and popular pressure to implement the UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan Quds Press has reported. China has reiterated that the resolution is binding on Israel, despite the claim to the contrary by the US.

“This resolution was long overdue due to the unyielding positions of some world powers that support the Israeli occupation state,” said Al-Azhar, “but global popular pressure, especially in Europe and the US, is needed for it to work.”

The university expressed the hope that the resolution will lead to a permanent cessation of aggression, a complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip and allow aid to reach the Palestinians. It added its “appreciation for all the just nations, countries and institutions that exercised the greatest pressure pushing for the adoption of this resolution.”

Israeli officials need to be prosecuted for the war crimes and genocide committed against the Palestinians, said Al-Azhar. “And we need to join hands to provide relief to civilians in Gaza by intensifying the delivery of humanitarian aid to the entire Gaza Strip through all roads and crossings, to break the unjust siege and stop the famine suffered by the Palestinian people due to the ongoing aggression.”

