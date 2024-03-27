US: UN ceasefire resolution not binding on Israel

The UN resolution passed on Monday and which calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza is not binding on Israel, the US has claimed.

All UN Security Council resolutions are binding, however White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said: “It’s a non-binding resolution, so there’s no impact at all on Israel’s ability to continue to go after Hamas.”

Kirby was echoing the stance taken by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Monday’s vote was the first in which the US did not use its veto power to block criticism of Israel. America abstained from voting, allowing the resolution to pass.

The use has militarily and politically supported Israel’s brutal bombing campaign in Gaza, approving billions in new funding for the occupation forces to carry out their attacks which have killed more than 32,400 Palestinians, 72 per cent of whom have been women and children, since 7 October 2023.

