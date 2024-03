Gaza's children: 'End the war, let us live' Israel’s war on Gaza has severely impacted daily life, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis. Gazan children, in particular, are struggling with inadequate access to food, shelter and education. They are calling for the war to be halted, stressing that they have a right to life. Despite a recent UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan, Israel has continued its bombing campaign in Gaza and says it plans to move forward with a ground offensive in Rafah. At least 32,400 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, and 74,787 others injured. A total siege has also been imposed on the enclave.