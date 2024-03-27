Israel has killed almost 6,000 students, bombed 400+ schools in Gaza since 7 October

Israel has killed almost 6,000 school students and wounded 10,000 others since the start of its military offensive against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on 7 October, the Palestinian ministry of education said on Tuesday. The ministry added that in the occupied West Bank, Israel has killed 55 school students, wounded 329 more and arrested 103 during the same period.

According to the statement, at least 264 teachers and school administrators have been killed in Gaza, with 960 wounded. Six teachers have been wounded with 73 arrested in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry pointed out that 286 government schools and 65 UNRWA schools were bombed and vandalised in the Gaza Strip. Of these, 111 were severely damaged and 40 were completely destroyed.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops have stormed and vandalised 57 schools. In Gaza, meanwhile, 133 government schools have been used as shelters for displaced people.

The education ministry confirmed that 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip are still deprived of education. Most suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel started its devastating war on the besieged territory.

