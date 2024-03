'Rabbi of Saudi Arabia' reads the Hebrew Bible at a medical centre in Be'er Sheva A video shows Israeli Rabbi Jacob Herzog, who describes himself on his verified social media accounts as the Rabbi of Saudi Arabia, reading a scroll from the Esther 6:1-2 New American Standard Bible at the Soroka Medical Centre in Be'er Sheva. He is currently serving as the Commander of the Logistics and Combat Section in Rem2, according to his description.