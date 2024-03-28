13 killed in Syria strike, including Iran Guard

At least 13 people, including nine pro-Tehran fighters, were killed in a series of airstrikes on eastern Syria Tuesday, a war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reports.

“Nine pro-Iranian fighters, including a Revolutionary Guards Commander, were killed in airstrikes targeting the villa they were staying in, which served as a communications centre,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said four people were killed in a separate strike in the town of Albu Kamal on the Iraqi border.

The Britain-based monitor said it had no word on who carried out the strikes and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes targeting pro-Iranian groups fighting alongside the forces of Bashar Assad in the country’s more than a decade-old civil war.

