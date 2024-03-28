Confrontation between Likud MK and Palestinian MK at Knesset An altercation took place at the Israeli Knesset between Palestinian Knesset Member Ahmed Tibi and Likud MK Tally Gotliv. During the heated exchange, Tibi raised his foot and pointed to his shoe, telling Gotliv she is ‘not worth the sole of his shoe’. Gotliv has been known to make extremely racist and genocidal remarks. In December 2023, she called for all essential supplies to be cut off from Gaza and said all Palestinians who refuse to evacuate their homes in Gaza ‘deserve death’.