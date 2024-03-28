Ex-chief of staff: Netanyahu leading Israel ‘from bad to worse’

Former Israeli Chief of Staff Dan Halutz criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he was leading Israel “from bad to worse”, Anadolu reported.

Speaking during an interview on Israeli Channel 13 yesterday, Halutz said in reference to the 7 October attack: “He [Netanyahu] is responsible, and I don’t know a country in the world where a prime minister would not climb the tallest tower and jump off of it after something like this.”

Palestinian resistance fighters launched attacks on Israeli military bases and settlements along the Gaza Strip “in response to the occupation’s daily attacks on the Palestinian people and their sanctities, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque,” according to resistance factions.

Halutz said Netanyahu “refuses to acknowledge this because in his calendar, there is no 7 October, he has the sixth and the eighth, and on the eighth, the war began and he was fighting. But this man does not fight, he is leading us from bad to worse.”

Halutz, along with other Israeli figures, previously urged Netanyahu to resign, saying that the prime minister is only worried about his personal political interests and is trying to stay in power after the fighting ends.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history, refuses to take responsibility for the attacks on 7 October and opposes early elections.

There are increasing speculations in Israel that the results of investigations into the failure to confront the Hamas attacks and the course of the war against Gaza will lead to the dismissal of political, military and intelligence leaders, led by Netanyahu.

