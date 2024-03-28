‘Hundreds of trucks of UN and INGO supplies are currently backlogged… We could turn this humanitarian crisis around in a matter of days.’ Spokespersons from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation describe the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and impending famine, taking place and exacerbated by Israel’s intentional blockade of aid from entering the besieged strip.