In first, Saudi to take part in Miss Universe contest

Saudi Arabia will take part in this year’s Miss Universe pageant for the first time.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rumy Alqahtani is due to represent the kingdom.

“I am honoured to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This marks the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant,” Alqahtani posted on her Instagram account earlier this week.

This year’s contest will take place in Mexico and will also include Iran, in the first entry for the Islamic Republic.

Alqahtani, a model who holds a Bachelor’s degree in dentistry, has been crowned Miss Saudi Arabia and represented the kingdom in a number of pageants.

