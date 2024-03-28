Majority of Americans disapprove of Israel military actions in Gaza, reveals poll

The majority of Americans disapprove of Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip, according to a recent Gallup survey, published yesterday.

The poll found that 55 per cent of US adults disapprove of the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, while only 36 per cent approve. This marks a significant shift from November, when 50 per cent approved of Israel’s actions in Gaza, while 45 per cent disapproved.

The survey comes amid deteriorating relations between the Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as the humanitarian toll of Israel’s war has mounted, Axios reported.

Plans for the Israel Defence Forces to carry out operations in the densely populated southern Gaza city of Rafah have further strained relations.

Moreover, within the Democratic Party, the disapproval rate was notably higher, with 75 per cent of respondents expressing a negative view toward Israel’s actions. Among independents, 60 per cent also conveyed their disapproval.

The findings of the poll, carried out earlier this month, come as Israel has intensified its bombardment of parts of the Gaza Strip despite growing international demands for a lasting ceasefire to end the war.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October in which less than 1,150 Israelis were killed.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 32,200 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

