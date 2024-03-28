US official: We reduced some of the Houthis’ capabilities

Bloomberg quoted the US flotilla commander in the Red Sea operation saying America had reduced some of the Houthis’s capabilities, but more work remained to be done.

Admiral Marc Miguez added that he could not predict when the job may be completed.

He considered that the Houthi attacks have slowed down and shifted from firing cruise missiles to less dangerous drones.

Since the escalation of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have been targeting vessels owned or operated by Israeli companies or destined for Israel as they pass through the Red Sea, near Bab Al-Mandab and the Gulf of Aden, in support of Palestinians living through Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza.

The US launched a coalition to stop Houthi attacks and support Israel in the region.

