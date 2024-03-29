Clashes with police in protest near the Israeli embassy in Amman The nightly protests continue in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan, for the fourth consecutive day, with clashes occurring between security forces and protesters. During the past few days, the protests have witnessed some clashes with security forces and arrests of some participants. The protesters chanted slogans in support of Gaza and others calling on the Egyptian people to act to open the Rafah crossing. On 2 November 2023, Amman decided to withdraw its ambassador from Tel Aviv and refused the return of the Israeli ambassador to Amman.