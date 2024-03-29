Gaza media office: Israel committing war crimes in and around Al Shifa Hospital

The government media office in Gaza said that the available information indicates that the Israeli occupation soldiers have executed more than 200 Palestinians from the displaced people inside the medical complex in Gaza City and have arrested around 1,000 others.

In a statement received by Quds Press on Thursday, they confirmed that the occupation soldiers are threatening the medical staff and displaced people inside the complex with bombing and destroying the buildings over their heads if they don’t come for interrogation and torture.

They added that the Israeli occupation army transferred 200 detainees from the medical complex to Israel to continue investigations with them, as well as cutting off the electricity from the complex, leading to the death of several patients.

Local sources and eyewitnesses had earlier confirmed that the occupation forces executed dozens of Palestinians in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, as part of a new series of crimes against innocent civilians.

The occupation army admitted to committing these massacres when it announced that “at least 150 Palestinians were killed in Al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding areas, including the wounded and displaced.”

The vicinity of the Al-Shifa medical complex in Gaza City has been subjected to shelling, shooting, and siege by the occupation forces since early Monday morning, according to witnesses and Palestinian sources.

