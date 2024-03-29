Israeli premier vows to return hostages with 'continuation of the forceful military pressure'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Thursday to bring back all hostages in the Gaza Strip, as he met families of captive soldiers, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Just as we have returned 123 of our hostages, I am committed to returning everyone, all of them,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by his office. “I will not leave anyone behind. I am personally dealing with this around the clock.”

Addressing the families, he said: “I know that every passing day is hell for you,” adding that “only continuation of the forceful military pressure that we have applied, and will yet apply, will return our hostages, will return everyone.”

Israel has continued with its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas, which killed 1,200 people and took around 250 as hostages. About half of them were released in a brief November truce.

More than 32,500 Palestinians have since been killed and caused mass destruction, displacement and conditions of famine.

Hamas demands an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza in return for any hostage-prisoner swap deal with Tel Aviv.

Israel is also accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

In its Thursday verdict indicating additional measures, the top court ordered Israel to ensure “unhindered provision” of urgent aid to Gaza. The ICJ said “Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine … but that famine is setting in.”

