'Don't make too much noise; otherwise, your hostage could be moved to a lower place on the list' Zahiro-Shahar Mor, whose uncle is a hostage in Gaza, reveals that the Israeli government has issued a strong warning to families of hostages: 'Do not raise too much noise; otherwise, your family member could be demoted once a list is compiled.' He stresses the immense pressure from cabinet ministers to maintain silence within Israel while being active externally and avoiding contradicting the official government stance. Mor urges international intervention, warning, 'The way things are going in Israel now, we're jumping straight head down to their base.'