President Erdogan casts ballot in Turkiye's local elections, encourages people to come out and vote

Doing his duty as a voting citizen in Turkiye’s local elections on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cast his ballot in the metropolis of Istanbul.

After voting in the city’s Uskudar district, Erdogan stressed the importance of participation in the elections, urging all eligible citizens to come out and make their choice.

“This election will mark the beginning of a new era in our country,” he told reporters after voting.

Mentioning last year’s hard-fought parliamentary and presidential elections followed by this year’s local elections, he said: “I hope that these will be instrumental in the beginning of a new era, a new century in our country.”

The president frequently speaks of having entered a new “Century of Turkiye.”

***Erdogan also voiced hope that the elections will produce “a favourable outcome” for the country and nation.

Erdogan is reportedly set to monitor the results from Istanbul and speak after the elections’ outcome is clear.

Voting began early Sunday, with more than 61 million registered voters expected to cast ballots across the country.

Voting began at 7 a.m. local time and will continue until 4 pm in 32 out of Turkiye’s 81 provinces, in the country’s east. In the remaining provinces, polling stations opened at 8 am and will close at 5 pm.

A total of 973 district mayors and 390 city mayors along with 50,336 mukhtars, or heads of local government, will be elected, along with provincial general assembly and city councils.

