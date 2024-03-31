Professor at King's College London suggests that the Biden administration's pressure on Netanyahu is performative Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King's College London, argues that the Biden administration's pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is performative, as it continues to authorise weapons sales to Israel. The senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies suggests that the Biden administration is making a concerted effort to bypass congressional oversight by ensuring that weapon sales remain below a certain threshold. He believes that these weapons are likely to be used in a Rafah operation.