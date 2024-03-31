Middle East Monitor
4 killed, 16 injured in Israeli airstrike on tent on grounds of Gaza hospital

Israeli military aircraft bombed a tent housing displaced Palestinians inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip in the besieged Gaza Strip. Local activists report that dozens of Palestinians inside or near the tent have been killed or injured.

March 31, 2024 at 1:16 pm

At least four Palestinians were killed and 16 injured on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a tent for displaced people on the grounds of a Gaza hospital, according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Several journalists were among those injured in the attack, which struck a tent in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, Wafa said, citing medical sources.

“The Israeli occupation committed a new massacre inside a hospital that provides medical service for displaced people and citizens,” Gaza’s government media office said in a statement, referring to several Israeli attacks over the last several months that hit hospitals.

It held the US administration, Israel, and the international community “fully responsible for this crime.”

WATCH: Israeli forces fire on civilians harvesting crops for food in northern Gaza

