4 killed, 16 injured in Israeli airstrike on tent on grounds of Gaza hospital

At least four Palestinians were killed and 16 injured on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a tent for displaced people on the grounds of a Gaza hospital, according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Several journalists were among those injured in the attack, which struck a tent in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, Wafa said, citing medical sources.

“The Israeli occupation committed a new massacre inside a hospital that provides medical service for displaced people and citizens,” Gaza’s government media office said in a statement, referring to several Israeli attacks over the last several months that hit hospitals.

It held the US administration, Israel, and the international community “fully responsible for this crime.”

