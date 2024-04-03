'Aid ships bound for Gaza are being turned around, despite still carrying aid' Reports from Cyprus indicate that aid ships travelling from Cyprus to Gaza are now being turned back despite still carrying aid. Approximately 240 tonnes of undelivered aid is returning to Cyprus due to the Israeli attack that killed seven aid workers in Gaza. On 2 April, an Israeli attack killed seven workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK). They hailed from various countries, including Britain, Poland, Australia, and Palestine, and also included a dual US-Canadian citizen, according to WCK.