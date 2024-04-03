Middle East Monitor
Israel occupation forces raid West Bank refugee camp, face resistance

April 3, 2024 at 3:58 pm

Israeli military vehicles raid the Nur Shams camp as the Israeli army killed four Palestinians in east of the West Bank city of Tulkarm on March 21, 2024 [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]

The Israel occupation forces raided Al-Far’a Palestinian refugee camp, south of Tubas in the West Bank, at dawn today, the Palestinian Information Centre has revealed. Armoured bulldozers tore up streets and damaged local infrastructure, leading to resistance from residents.

Local sources reported that dozens of vehicles entered the camp from Al-Hamra military checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley.

Explosions were heard in the camp as resistance fighters detonated explosive devices planted in the path of the Israeli vehicles.

This armed incursion comes within the framework of the daily attacks carried out by the Israel occupation forces in the West Bank, including raid and arrest campaigns ending up with firefights against local residents exercising their legitimate right to resist the Israeli occupation.

