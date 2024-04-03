Israel occupation forces raid West Bank refugee camp, face resistance

The Israel occupation forces raided Al-Far’a Palestinian refugee camp, south of Tubas in the West Bank, at dawn today, the Palestinian Information Centre has revealed. Armoured bulldozers tore up streets and damaged local infrastructure, leading to resistance from residents.

Local sources reported that dozens of vehicles entered the camp from Al-Hamra military checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley.

Explosions were heard in the camp as resistance fighters detonated explosive devices planted in the path of the Israeli vehicles.

This armed incursion comes within the framework of the daily attacks carried out by the Israel occupation forces in the West Bank, including raid and arrest campaigns ending up with firefights against local residents exercising their legitimate right to resist the Israeli occupation.

