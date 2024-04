Israeli forces rounded up 22 more Palestinians in fresh raids across the occupied West Bank late Sunday and early Monday, according to prisoners’ rights groups.

Four women were among the detainees, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

Most of the arrests took place in the cities of Ramallah, Jerusalem, Tulkarm, Jenin, Hebron, and Bethlehem, the statement added.

