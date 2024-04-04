Belgium warns of danger of Middle East conflict spilling over

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib yesterday warned that the danger of the conflict in the Middle East spilling over is greater than ever.

“The risk of a spillover is more present than ever,” she told journalists on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

“Many allies are very worried and concerned about the humanitarian situation on the ground. I was myself in the Middle East last week. We have asked for months for an immediate ceasefire. This is also what is demanded by a resolution from the United Nations but unfortunately without any consequences on the ground,” she added.

Asked if Belgium will recognise the State of Palestine, Lahbib said Brussels would consider recognising Palestine as a sovereign state “when the moment comes”.

In a written remark that appeared on her account on X yesterday, the top Belgian diplomat also said, “The situation in the Middle East, particularly in #Gaza, is more concerning than ever. Allies are worried about the risk of regional spillover and instability in our immediate neighborhood. It is imperative to strengthen our cooperation with our partners in the region.”

