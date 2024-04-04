'IDF was considered in the West overall as a very professional military, but this has gone away' CNN Political and Foreign Policy Analyst Barak Ravid states that the Israeli attack on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) is not an isolated incident, as such events occur every few days in Gaza. In an interview on CNN, he remarks that for years, the IDF was regarded not only in the US but also in the West as a highly professional military force, but this attack, along with many others, demonstrates otherwise. The founder of WCK reported on Monday that seven aid workers, coming from Britain, Poland, Australia, and Palestine, along with one dual US-Canadian citizen, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.