Israel journalist compares WCK workers’ killing to army slaying hostages in Gaza while waving white flag

Israeli journalist, Barak Ravid, on Thursday highlighted the deaths of three Israeli hostages who were killed in Gaza despite carrying white flags, similar to World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ravid, who works for the American news website, Axios and CNN, said an Israeli reserve officer informed him that he had received orders to shoot anyone with a weapon.

Ravid made these remarks to CNN about the killing of WCK workers.

The US-based food charity, World Central Kitchen (WCK), said seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in an Israeli strike on Monday in Gaza. The workers were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine as well as a US-Canadian dual citizen.

When reminded by the host that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended that there was “no intention” in the killing of WCK workers, saying “Such incidents happen in wars”, the Israeli journalist said the incident should not come as a surprise.

“You may remember that a few weeks ago, three Israeli hostages who managed to escape from their captors were killed by Israeli soldiers despite having white flags in their hands,” he said.

The Israeli journalist has also spoken with an Israeli reserve officer who served alongside the soldiers involved in the hostage shooting.

According to the officer, field commanders were ordered to shoot individuals of fighting age, which is contrary to Israeli military rules of engagement.

Ravid noted a discrepancy in order interpretation between field commanders and higher authorities in Tel Aviv, implying that it was unclear who authorised the attack.

