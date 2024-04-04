‘The laws of armed conflict have been broken every week since the middle of October’ The secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, said Israel’s claims of misidentifying a World Central Kitchen convoy as a possible Hamas vehicle and killing seven of its aid workers are not true as the vehicles were ‘clearly marked’ and the route was coordinated with the Israeli army. ‘I think it proves a military machine which is out of control, that they fire on anything if there could be a slight suspicion that it could have something to do with Hamas, which is in violation of all the rules of warfare,’ he told Sky News.