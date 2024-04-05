Aid deliveries almost impossible in Gaza, rights groups warn

International non-governmental organisations have once again warned that it is impossible for them to work in Gaza amid the ongoing war, which the president of Doctors Without Borders described as “approaching the level of genocide.”

The warning comes days after seven members of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in Israeli air strikes on their armoured vehicles on a “deconflicted zone” in a route that had been pre-arranged with the Israeli occupation forces.

President of Doctors Without Borders in France, Isabelle Defourny, said that targeting relief workers is not surprising “Because for the last six months we have witnessed the choices which Israel makes in waging war on an entire population, a population that is trapped, deprived of food and massively bombed.”

“Gaza is progressively being made unfit for human life,” she added, it “has passed the threshold of absolute horror”.

She added that the organisation does not plan to leave Gaza.

