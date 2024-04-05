Colombia expresses solidarity with families of aid workers killed in Gaza

Colombia has expressed solidarity with the families of the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza earlier this week.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry stressed that Israel is responsible for maintaining its international commitments in ensuring the protection of non-governmental organisations.

It called for adherence to international humanitarian law and called for a thorough and independent investigation into the killing.

The ministry also reiterated the importance of guaranteeing access to humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip, which is suffering a major food crisis.

WCK, a non-profit that provides meals to communities in disaster and war zones, has called for an independent investigation into the killing of its workers, saying the Israeli action on Monday was “a military attack that involved multiple strikes and targeted three WCK vehicles.”

Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, 2023. Many thousands more are expected to side as a result of the man-made famine being suffered by Palestinians in Gaza because of Israel’s siege on the Strip.

Last week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to ensure “unhindered provision” of urgent aid to Gaza. It said, “Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine … but that famine is setting in.”

