Conservative Party investigates former minister over comments criticising Israel The UK Conservative Party is investigating its former Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan, after he attacked other party members over Israel. The former MP called for arms sales to Israel to be stopped immediately and told LBC the Conservative Friends of Israel group was ‘doing the bidding’ of the Israeli prime minister. He also called for two Tories linked to the group, Lord Polak and Lord Pickles, to be removed from the House of Lords.