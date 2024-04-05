Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Conservative Party investigates former minister over comments criticising Israel

The UK Conservative Party is investigating its former Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan, after he attacked other party members over Israel. The former MP called for arms sales to Israel to be stopped immediately and told LBC the Conservative Friends of Israel group was ‘doing the bidding’ of the Israeli prime minister. He also called for two Tories linked to the group, Lord Polak and Lord Pickles, to be removed from the House of Lords.

April 5, 2024 at 3:15 pm

READ: McDonald’s to buy back Israeli franchise after global boycott

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending