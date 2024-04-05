McDonald's to buy back Israeli franchise after global boycott

Having suffered a fall in sales as a result of a boycott after Israel launched its offensive on Gaza in October 2023, fast food giant McDonald’s is buying back its Israel franchise.

McDonald’s franchisee in Israel, Alonyal, announced that he would be providing free or discounted meals to members of the Israeli occupation forces following the start of the war on Gaza. In response, human rights defenders around the world called for a boycott of the fast food chain and it has since announced losses, especially in the Middle East.

Yesterday McDonald’s said it had agreed to buy back 225 of its branches from Alonyal, who has operated the franchise for over 30 years.

The company said: “McDonald’s remains committed to the Israeli market and to ensuring a positive employee and customer experience in the market going forward.” It also thanked Alonyal for building the brand in Israel.

