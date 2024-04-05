Middle East Monitor
Gaza's children are being starved to death: MEMO in Conversation with Alexandra Saieh

This Palestinian Children's Day Israel is blocking the entry of lifesaving humanitarian aid into Gaza and starving minors to death. Charities are unable to access aid that is waiting on the other side of the border and parts of Gaza remain completely off limits to them because of the occupation forces' siege. Thousands face death, scores may have already died of malnutrition but we just don't know about them, Save the Children's tells MEMO.

April 5, 2024 at 10:00 am

As Israel’s war on Gaza enters its seventh month, conditions in the besieged Strip have worsened. Palestinian children now face hunger and severe malnutrition as Israel deliberately prevents humanitarian access to Gaza, which means aid organisations are unable to reach those most in need. Tel Aviv’s attacks on hospitals, homes, neighbourhoods and refugee camps means people are unable to reach health facilities to get the care they need. Most people are living below the radar and so the scale of the crisis is not being captured in officially released statistics. MEMO in Conversation is joined by Alexandra Saieh, head of Save the Children’s humanitarian policy and advocacy, to discuss the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding and how the charity is trying to respond to it.

Based in Washington, DC. Saieh has worked for leading humanitarian organisations across the Middle East and North Africa region, including Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, and the occupied Palestinian territory, for the past 12 years. Her expertise lies in humanitarian and conflict issues, including displacement, migration, humanitarian access, protection of civilians and the challenges in post-conflict recovery contexts.

