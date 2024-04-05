Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian, injure 2 others in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured by Israeli occupation forces today in the West Bank, bringing the total death toll to 457 since 7 October.

The casualties occurred during a series of Israeli military raids on cities, camps and towns in the occupied West Bank.

“A young man was brought to the emergency department with live ammunition wounds sustained during the Israeli army’s raid on the Nour Shams camp. However, he died as a result of his wounds,” a medical source at the Thabet Thabet government hospital told Anadolu, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli occupation forces stormed the Nour Shams camp, besieging a house and firing at it. A Palestinian man was hit by Israeli sniper fire while in his house as a result and he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Sa’id Abu ‘Aliwa.

Hid death brings to 457 the number of Palestinians which Israel has killed in the occupied West Bank since 7 October, 2023.

The Israeli army also carried out raids in the governorates of Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Ramallah and towns in the Bethlehem governorate, eyewitnesses reported.

READ: Israel army evacuation orders in Gaza contain errors, BBC finds