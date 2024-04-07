Turkiye: Protestors calling for end of trade with Israel beaten, detained by Istanbul police

Pro-Palestinian protestors demanding Turkiye cut trade and diplomatic ties with Israel beaten and detained by police in Istanbul yesterday.

According to Furkan News, young people heading to the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Commerce to react to the genocide in Gaza and to call for severing trade ties were beaten handcuffed by the police on Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district.

Fotoğraflar ve görüntüler 28 Şubat döneminden değil 6 Nisan 2024 tarihinden Taksim’de İsrail ile ticaretin durdurulmasını isteyen başörtülü genç kadınlar polis tarafından ters kelepçe ile gözaltına alınarak darp edildi. #israilleticaretedurde #28Şubat #israilesevkiyatıdurdur pic.twitter.com/DMXgitZ5uL — 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 (@HamdiCelikbas) April 6, 2024

The report and several local journalists on social media noted that in particular, those detained were young women who were part of the youth movement, “Thousand for Palestine.”

israil ile ticaretin kesilmesi için @filistinicinbin'in çağrısıyla beyoğlu'nda toplanan kadınlar ters kelepçe takılıp dövülerek gözaltına alındıpic.twitter.com/ZjXhK2jtXn — metin cihan (@metcihan) April 6, 2024

Reacting to the incident, Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya made a statement on social media platform X about the police’s actions during the “Stop Trade with Israel” protest, stating:

“Today, at 15.30, a protest demonstration was held in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, against Israel, which oppresses our Palestinian brothers and commits massacres that amount to genocide. After the protest ended, the demonstrators dispersed, but one group did not disperse despite all warnings; They resisted the security forces by insulting state officials.”

He continued: “43 people related to the incident were caught, 38 of them were released after an identity check, and judicial proceedings were taken against 5 people after their statements were taken.”

“In addition, 2 police officers regarding the incident were suspended and a civil inspector was immediately assigned. Developments regarding the issue will be shared with the public.”

However, the statement was met with a community note posted on X, disputing his claims that the group.

One journalist, Emre Orman said “The minister is openly lying to terrorize the activists. There is no such thing as protesting and dispersing. They gathered in Galatasaray Square and marched with banners. They were stopped near Mekanule and taken into custody 20 minutes later. Do not lie!”

Despite the Turkish government’s strong rhetoric against Israel and the war on Gaza, trade between the two countries persists.

