Turkiye exports amount to $22.6bn in March

April 4, 2024 at 2:48 pm

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat in Istanbul, Turkiye on October 12, 2023. [Serhat Çağdaş - Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye’s exports rose by 4.1 per cent to $22.58 billion in March, the Turkish Trade Minister announced, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, the country’s exports were worth $20 billion in January and $21.1 billion in February, Trade Minister, Omer Bolat, said.

The report says imports dropped by 5.7 per cent to $30.09 billion year-on-year in the month, he said, adding that the foreign trade deficit thus narrowed by 10.3 per cent on a yearly basis.

The export-import coverage ratio was 75 per cent, improving by 1.3 per cent over the same period, it added.

The Ministry, at the same time, highlighted the drop in the current account deficit registered in recent months.

“The annualised current account deficit, which stood at $60.1 billion in May 2023, decreased by $22.6 billion in the following months, reaching $37.5 billion annually in January 2024,” it said.

