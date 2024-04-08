Drone footage shows Gaza turned to wasteland since start of Israeli offensive

Drone footage of Gaza over the six months of Israel’s military offensive against the Palestinians in the coastal enclave shows how the Palestinian territory has been transformed into a vast wasteland of rubble and twisted steel by Israeli bombs and missiles.

During normal days, Reuters has reported, Palestinians used to be able to stand on their balconies and take in a view of the Mediterranean Sea. Those residential structures have vanished, footage from the agency and other sources shows, crushed into piles of cement and debris. Even UN-run refugee camps — badly overcrowded and home to the majority of Palestinians in Gaza who certainly did not have balconies from which to watch the sun setting over the sea — have been targeted and destroyed.

Residents are now forced to wander Gaza seeking shelter from an Israeli offensive intended ostensibly to destroy the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, but which has been described by the International Court of Justice as a “plausible” genocide against the Palestinian people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the offensive will not stop until Hamas is eliminated. Israel will thus be likely to continue to bomb, destroy and slaughter the Palestinians with impunity.

READ: ‘Gaza aid convoy attack result of Israel impunity, response shows extent of Palestinians’ dehumanisation’