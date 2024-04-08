Over 1m cases of infectious diseases reported in Gaza amid Israel onslaught

Gaza’s government media office has reported more than one million cases of infectious diseases due to mass displacement in the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Some 1,089,000 cases of infectious diseases and 8,000 cases of hepatitis C were recorded in Gaza,” the office said in a statement on Monday.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a 7 October Hamas attack, which killed nearly 1,200.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The onslaught has forced more than 1.4 million people to flee their homes and seek refuge in Rafah in the southern tip of the Gaza Strip near Egypt’s border.

“There are 10,000 cancer patients at the risk of death and urgently need medical care,” the media office said.

The Israeli onslaught has killed more than 33,200 people and injured almost 76,000 amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice which, in an interim ruling in January, ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

