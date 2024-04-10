US Senator Elizabeth Warren says there is ‘ample evidence’ of Israel genocide in Gaza

US Senator, Elizabeth Warren, has acknowledged that Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip could amount to genocide, in the latest and most direct criticism of the Occupation’s actions by an American congressperson.

Speaking at the Islamic Centre of Boston last week, Warren responded to a question from an audience member on whether Israel’s actions can be classed as genocide, saying that “If you want to do it as an application of law, I believe that they’ll find that it is genocide, and they have ample evidence to do so.”

The Senator stated that “For me, it is far more important to say what Israel is doing is wrong. And it is wrong. It is wrong to starve children within a civilian population in order to try to bend them to your will. It is wrong to drop 2,000-pound bombs in densely populated civilian areas.”

Expressing her belief that “I can make a more effective argument by describing the behaviour that is happening and whether I believe it is right or wrong,” she stressed the need to “get people past a labels argument”.

Although she refrained from directly calling the offensive on Gaza a genocide, Warren’s acknowledgment that there is “ample evidence” to classify it as one is the most direct criticism of Israel’s atrocities and war crimes by a US congressperson. Her comments also come at a time when dissent against the unconditional pro-Israel narrative in Washington is at an all-time high.

Following her remarks, a spokesperson for Warren told the outlet, Politico, that she “commented on the ongoing legal process at the International Court of Justice, not sharing her views on whether genocide is occurring in Gaza”.

