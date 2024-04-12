2 Palestinians killed by Israel in northern West Bank on 3rd day of Eid

At least two Palestinians were killed and two others injured today, the third day of the Islamic holiday Eid Al-Fitr, by Israeli army gunfire in the northern occupied West Bank.

“Two Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces early morning near Tubas in the northern West Bank,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

It added that “a Palestinian man was killed after Israeli forces opened fire at his vehicle in the city of Tubas.”

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that “its crews dealt with one death and two injuries from Israeli army bullets during the storming of Al-Far’a camp near Tubas.”

It explained that one Palestinian sustained serious injuries to the neck, adding that the injured were transferred to the Turkish Tubas Governmental Hospital.

The Israeli army arrested a volunteer paramedic while transporting one of the injured people from Al-Far’a camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society added.

The Israeli army carried out several incursions into the Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm and Qalqilya governorates, and towns in the Hebron and Bethlehem governorates, according to eyewitnesses.

At least 461 Palestinians have been killed and around 4,750 others injured by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied territory since 7 October, according to the Health Ministry.

