Illegal Israeli settler violence constitutes ‘dangerous violation,’ says opposition leader

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced on Saturday violent acts carried out by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, calling them “dangerous violation,” Anadolu Agency reports.

“The violent riots of the settlers are a dangerous violation of the law and interfere with the security forces operating in the area,” Lapid said in a statement on X.

“The Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Security should stop the lawlessness in the field before more blood is spilled,” he added.

Illegal settlers on Friday launched a massive attack on the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah in central West Bank, resulting in the killing of a young man and injury of dozens of Palestinians, besides 40 homes and dozens of vehicles being torched.

The settlers on Saturday renewed their attacks on several Palestinian villages and towns in Ramallah and Nablus.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

While illegal settlers increased their attacks, the Israeli army escalated its operations, killing at least 463 Palestinians, injuring 4,750, and detaining more than 8,000 others, according to Palestinian sources.

