Israeli settlers resume attacks on Palestinian towns in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers on Saturday resumed their attacks on Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank, injuring several Palestinians, Anadolu reports.

“The terrorist gangs of colonialists with the protection of the (Israeli) occupation army are closing the bridge of the village of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah,” the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a brief statement.

It indicated that settlers also stormed the village of Duma east of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

In a separate incident, at least six Palestinians were injured in overnight Israeli settlers attacks on the village of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Saturday that “the settlers attacked the village from the east, riding vehicles bearing Palestinian license plates after the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the area.”

“They assaulted several youths, injuring five of them, one in the head,” it said.

It also reported that “settlers fired bullets towards the citizens and their homes.”

“On Friday evening, a Palestinian citizen was injured in an attack by settlers on the village, during which at least 12 vehicles, 4 agricultural greenhouses, and 5 motorcycles were burned,” it added.

Dozens of settlers also closed the western entrance of Silwad and attacked vehicles belonging to Palestinian citizens with stones, with no injuries reported, according to Wafa.

“Simultaneously, settlers closed the entrance of Turmus-Aya town and attacked passing vehicles,” it added.

Moreover, Israeli settlers also attacked Palestinian towns in the cities of Qalqilya, Jenin and Hebron, according to Wafa.

The attacks came a day after Israeli settlers Friday morning raided the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of the city of Ramallah in central West Bank.

The attack resulted in the killing of a young man and injuries to dozens of Palestinians, and the burning of more than 40 homes.

Tensions have been high across the occupied territory amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which left more than 33,600 people dead since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 463 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since then, according to the Health Ministry.

