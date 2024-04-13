Middle East Monitor
Israeli army says it targeted 4 Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

April 13, 2024 at 3:50 pm

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes hit targets in the town of Khiam, southern Lebanon on April 08, 2024. pRamiz Dallah - Anadolu Agency ]

The Israeli army said on Saturday its warplanes bombed Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the army said “fighter jets from the air force simultaneously targeted Hezbollah in four different areas in southern Lebanon.”

Buildings belonging to Hezbollah were bombed in the village of Hula, in Marjayoun district, village of Beit Lif, and the town of Adaissa Al-Taybeh, it added.

The military claimed its forces also opened fire “to remove a potential threat in the Rmeish area.”

“Sirens were activated earlier today in the north of the country for fear of an enemy drone infiltrating,” the army said, adding that details are being investigated.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli army’s claims.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel since the latter’s military offensive on the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The continuing clashes and exchange of fire are said to be the deadliest since their full-scale war in 2006.

