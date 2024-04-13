Jordan, US discuss developments in Gaza, regional tensions

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Friday developments in the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and efforts for a ceasefire, Anadolu Agency reports.

Jordan’s state news agency, Petra, said Safadi received a telephone call from Blinken during which they stressed the importance of allowing an adequate and immediate flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

On several occasions, the UN and other international aid organizations warned that acute hunger and malnutrition have already “far exceeded” the threshold for famine in northern Gaza amid Israeli tightened restrictions on aid entry into the northern part of the enclave.

The Jordanian top diplomat also warned about “the disastrous outcomes of an Israeli ground offensive against Rafah” in southern Gaza, which is home to more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

Since Israel has waged a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Hamas group on Oct. 7, more than 33,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

Safadi and Blinken also discussed regional developments and efforts to reduce escalation in the region, amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out a deadly attack on its consulate in Syria and vowed to respond. Israel, however, has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, but it has for months carried out strikes against Iranian targets across Syria.

READ: 52 more Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli onslaught continues: Health Ministry