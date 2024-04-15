Ankara urges Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel

Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, diplomatic sources said, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Fidan told the top Iranian diplomat that Ankara did not want further escalation of tension in the region after Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel in response to Israel’s targeting of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, told Fidan that its “retaliatory operation” against Israel had ended, adding that Iran would not launch a new operation unless it was attacked, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The report added that Fidan engaged in a telephone conversation with the UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, emphasising the need to prevent further escalation of tension between Iran and Israel.

According to diplomatic sources, the two ministers underscored the importance of not escalating the tensions further in their call today.

