Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Raisi warns Israel ‘any new’ adventure against Iran will be met with harsh response

April 15, 2024 at 1:42 pm

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gives a speech in Tehran, Iran on January 14, 2024. [Iranian Presidency - Anadolu Agency]

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gives a speech in Tehran, Iran on January 14, 2024. [Iranian Presidency – Anadolu Agency]

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has warned Israel that any new adventure against Iran’s interests would be met with a heavier and regrettable response.

Raisi said on Sunday that the “proud” armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted Israeli military sites in the occupied Palestinian territories through a precise hybrid operation. This, he explained, opened a new chapter in the history of Iran’s power, and “taught the Zionist enemy a lesson.”

The Iranian leader added that the armed forces are monitoring every development in the region and called on Israel’s supporters to respect Tehran’s responsible and proportionate response to the occupation state’s attack on its embassy in Damascus earlier this month. They should, he added, also stop supporting Israel blindly.

“Resistance is key for restoring regional peace and security… Iran considers the root of regional crisis to be the genocide and violence committed by the Zionist entity and it will spare no effort to maintain stability and security in the region” said Raisi.

READ: UK’s Cameron urges Israel not to retaliate against Iran

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending