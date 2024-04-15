Raisi warns Israel ‘any new’ adventure against Iran will be met with harsh response

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has warned Israel that any new adventure against Iran’s interests would be met with a heavier and regrettable response.

Raisi said on Sunday that the “proud” armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted Israeli military sites in the occupied Palestinian territories through a precise hybrid operation. This, he explained, opened a new chapter in the history of Iran’s power, and “taught the Zionist enemy a lesson.”

The Iranian leader added that the armed forces are monitoring every development in the region and called on Israel’s supporters to respect Tehran’s responsible and proportionate response to the occupation state’s attack on its embassy in Damascus earlier this month. They should, he added, also stop supporting Israel blindly.

“Resistance is key for restoring regional peace and security… Iran considers the root of regional crisis to be the genocide and violence committed by the Zionist entity and it will spare no effort to maintain stability and security in the region” said Raisi.

