Iran vows ‘stronger, extensive’ response to any Israel attack

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Monday vowed a “stronger” and “extensive” response to any Israeli military attack, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking during a phone conversation with his British counterpart, David Cameron, Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran does not seek an escalation of tensions in the region, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

If Israel resorts to another military attack, the Iranian response will be “swifter, stronger and extensive”, he added.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday in response to the 1 April attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.

In his phone conversation with Cameron, the second in less than 24 hours, Amir-Abdollahian said the crises in West Asia are “rooted in the destructive role” of Israel.

READ: Allies urge Israel to show restraint after Iran retaliatory attack

He also expressed “surprise” over Britain’s continued support for Israel’s killing of children and innocent people in Gaza, where nearly 33,800 people have been killed, terming the support “irresponsible”.

Amir-Abdollahian said Britain should be more concerned about bombs being dropped on Gaza than the Iranian response to Israel, which he said was “within the framework of the principle of legitimate defence enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.”

Cameron, for his part, “expressed concern” over the escalation of tensions in the region following the Iranian retaliatory strikes, and added that the UK is making efforts to have a ceasefire and prisoner swap in Gaza.

He also said the UK has urged Israel not to respond to the Iranian military action, as London does not want an expansion of war.

Speculation is rife that Israel is planning a retaliatory military action against Iran, despite calls from its Western allies to exercise restraint.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said Iran’s attack on Israel was “necessary and appropriate” and aimed at military targets.

He said the military action became necessary after a “lack of action” by the United Nations Security Council and also due to “irresponsible behaviour” shown by the United States, Britain and France.

READ: Ankara urges Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel